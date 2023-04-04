Connected product development powers today’s workforce

A new report from HBR Analytics shows how cloud-based operations are bringing flexibility, productivity and efficiency to a reimagined workplace.

HBR Report: Manufacturers aren’t going back

In 2020, the manufacturing industry embraced remote workflows in order to survive. Rather than seeing a huge drop in productivity and managerial oversite, cloud-enabled manufacturers started seeing significant benefits.

A new report from HBR Analytic Services found that manufacturers now see connected product development as an essential part of their daily operations.

Here are a few of the benefits they’re reporting:

69%

Report increased data accessibility

47%

Report increased business flexibility

46%

Report increased efficiency

Pulse Survey: Supporting Manufacturers’ Shift to Remote Work with Cloud-Based Solutions

Read the full HBR Analytics Services report to see how cloud technology is helping manufacturers become more flexible and efficient.

