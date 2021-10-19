It all starts with a project brief, supplied by you which Autodesk will share with our team of registered Digital Catalysts. We will then forward the CV of any Catalyst who has expressed an interest in your project, has a suitable skill set and time to work on your project. If you decide there is a good fit, you can agree a start date and the project can begin. Autodesk will stay in contact with both you and your Digital Catalyst to ensure everything is running smoothly.

Autodesk will send you a project brief template on request.