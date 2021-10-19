Digital Transformation starts here
The Future of British Manufacturing initiative

Make Better Products, Sell More and Generate Greater Value.

If you are a UKI design and manufacturing SME looking to accelerate your journey to digital transformation, let us help you with our 4-step approach.

What is the Future of British Manufacturing initiative?

We offer a hands-on approach to helping UKI SMEs embrace digital technologies that help them make better products, sell more and generate greater value. Our goal is to help you identify and adopt technologies that will improve your performance in the 5 capabilities, critical to success in digital transformation.

Building a Digital Strategy for your Design & Manufacturing Business

In this increasingly digital world, the nature of products, production and work is undeniably changing. As a result, this simultaneously creates new challenges and opportunities that have never existed before. Technology has a critical role to play but without a practical digital strategy how can you ensure success?

The 5 Capabilities of Digital Transformation

If you want to learn more about the 5 capabilities of our Digital Strategy Template, click the links below to watch on-demand webinars focused on each capability.

Building a Digital Strategy

Discover the 5 capabilities of building a robust Digital Strategy

 

Mass Customisation

Offer higher levels of personalisation and Mass Customisation of their products.

 

Collaboration

Improve the speed, effectiveness, and quality of their Collaboration.

Flexible Manufacturing

Develop greater Flexible Manufacturing capability to meet customer demands.

 

Customer Experience

Deliver greater levels of Customer Experience over the relationship lifetime.

 

Smart Services

Put data at the centre of their business, leading to a range of Smart Services.

 

Your digital journey

Your Digital Journey in 4 Steps

Digitising your design & manufacturing business doesn’t need to be complicated. While everyone’s business and journey will be different, they all involve the following 4 steps. What will your journey look like?

Digital Transformation Workshops

Our interactive workshops help you build a transformation roadmap for your business based on the 5 capabilities above.

An Autodesk Discovery Meeting

Watch the video to hear Asif Moghal introducing an Autodesk Discovery Meeting and Barry Leahey MBE, from Playdale, explaining how successful their Discovery Meeting was.

Closing the Skills Gap with a Digital Catalyst

A Digital Catalyst is a young individual who can be placed into your business to bring a fresh perspective to a design or manufacturing challenge you may be facing today. They are handpicked from leading UK universities for their high levels of digital awareness, creativity, design thinking as well as their skills in computer-aided design and manufacturing.

