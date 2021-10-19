How to buy
We offer a hands-on approach to helping UKI SMEs embrace digital technologies that help them make better products, sell more and generate greater value. Our goal is to help you identify and adopt technologies that will improve your performance in the 5 capabilities, critical to success in digital transformation.
In this increasingly digital world, the nature of products, production and work is undeniably changing. As a result, this simultaneously creates new challenges and opportunities that have never existed before. Technology has a critical role to play but without a practical digital strategy how can you ensure success?
If you want to learn more about the 5 capabilities of our Digital Strategy Template, click the links below to watch on-demand webinars focused on each capability.
Improve the speed, effectiveness, and quality of their Collaboration.
Digitising your design & manufacturing business doesn’t need to be complicated. While everyone’s business and journey will be different, they all involve the following 4 steps. What will your journey look like?
Our interactive workshops help you build a transformation roadmap for your business based on the 5 capabilities above.
Watch the video to hear Asif Moghal introducing an Autodesk Discovery Meeting and Barry Leahey MBE, from Playdale, explaining how successful their Discovery Meeting was.
A Digital Catalyst is a young individual who can be placed into your business to bring a fresh perspective to a design or manufacturing challenge you may be facing today. They are handpicked from leading UK universities for their high levels of digital awareness, creativity, design thinking as well as their skills in computer-aided design and manufacturing.
