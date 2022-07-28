Autodesk Fusion 360 for Product Design is an integrated engineering and design solution for product development organisations. It includes Fusion 360 paired with specialised tools for product development.
Fusion 360 for Product Design is built for organisations that want to increase innovation, reduce development costs and start manufacturing sooner.
The Fusion 360 for Product Design offering includes multiple Fusion 360 extensions to help your team.
Fusion 360 Product Design Extension provides access to advanced 3D design and modelling tools that simplify the product development process and enable an automated approach to creating complex product designs.
Fusion 360 Simulation Extension is a set of simulation study types to help you to investigate if your 3D design can be manufactured or how it may perform under real life conditions before manufacturing anything.
Fusion 360 Manage Extension unlocks additional data management functionality and manages design changes at any stage of production with the click of a button using pre-built workflows.
With the Fusion 360 for Product Design offering, get Fusion 360, Product Design Extension, Simulation Extension and Manage Extension for more than 30% less.
The Fusion 360 for Product Design offering includes capabilities that can help your engineering team to design, simulate and manage its product development process. Complete the form below and a specialist will contact you to discuss your biggest production challenges and explain how Fusion 360 can help.
Fusion 360 for Product Design is built for organisations that want to increase innovation, reduce development costs and start manufacturing sooner. These organisations typically consist of engineers tasked with the responsibility of designing and validating a product.
Autodesk offers a range of Fusion 360 extensions that unlock additional capabilities within the core Fusion 360 product. The Fusion 360 for Product Design offering differs in that it combines multiple extensions to provide an integrated solution for product development. The offering includes the Product Design Extension, Simulation Extension and Manage Extension to empower you to bring your products to life with advanced 3D modelling, simulation for product performance and manufacturability, and data management across your company departments and geographies.
The Fusion 360 for Product Design offering is available via an annual subscription only, costing £2190. To learn more, complete the form above and our manufacturing experts will contact you to discuss your business needs.
No. Currently, there is no trial for the Fusion 360 for Product Design offering. Autodesk does provide a free 30-day trial of Fusion 360 here.
Complete the form above and an approved Autodesk representative will contact you to discuss your business needs.