We have some good news for educators who are looking for new ways to improve distance learning. Autodesk Learning Partners are offering a fully funded virtual workshop that will bring you up to speed on Fusion 360 software–fast. This will allow you to provide your students with a solid grounding in CAD/CAM fundamentals, plus manufacturing and engineering skills. In this personalized workshop, where you can invite your peers, an Autodesk Learning Partner expert will provide:

An introduction to Autodesk Fusion 360 and its cloud-based collaboration features

Specific content that can augment your existing coursework

Ways to distinguish between traditional task-based mindsets and holistic engineering

The Fusion 360 software and the workshop are all provided by Autodesk at no cost to you. Finally, when you’ve finished your half-day workshop, you’ll have a dedicated partner to guide you and answer any questions that come up. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

“As our design courses have evolved, particularly with the new and emerging manufacturing technologies (particularly 3D printing), we have always kept at the forefront in order to do the best for our students. On realising that Fusion 360 had a great deal to offer, we decided that formal training would be the best way forward, so I enrolled myself and my students on to an introductory course in order to get the best grounding.



We found the in-depth course very helpful and were able to move on to becoming very productive with the software by the end of the day. We have been using the software on a daily basis ever since and have booked a follow-up course in generative design. We are also keen to carry on with more advanced training in simulation and to explore the machining modules.”

—Martin O’Leary, Head of Department for Design, Technology, and Engineering, St. David's College