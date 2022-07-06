Fusion 360 workshop

Discover new ways to teach CAD/CAM and engineering concepts

Autodesk is offering workshops that will quickly bring you up to speed on Autodesk Fusion 360 software - at no cost to you. Gain new and innovative approaches to achieving your teaching goals, and uncover interesting projects and lessons to bring into your courses.

Enrich your courses without a heavy lift

To help you equip your students with skills needed to succeed after graduation, Autodesk is providing support and funding for colleges and universities to receive customized Fusion 360 training at no cost to the school. In these sessions, led by Autodesk Certified Instructors, you will uncover areas of opportunity for new content and workflows that will enable you to spend less time on lesson planning and more time on activities like teaching, creating, and engaging with students. After the workshop, you'll come away with:

  • An understanding of Fusion 360 software and its unique capabilities across CAD/CAM/ECAD, including cloud-based collaboration features and advanced features like generative design
  • Ways to use specific, existing high-quality content, such as lesson videos and projects that are designed to be plug-and-play, in your course syllabi
  • A partner who will share insights from educators across the country and work with you to enhance your courses, leveraging new strategies and opportunities

Based on your classroom objectives and what you're already doing, the workshop will show you how to take advantage of Fusion 360's capabilities and in-depth learning content. The workshops are designed to help you discover small updates to your courses that make big impacts.

All of these great resources, the Fusion 360 software, the course content, and the workshop are free to your school, your colleagues, and your students. Don't miss out on this opportunity.

Workshop topics

Take advantage of any of the three workshops described below. You’re welcome to take as few or as many as you would like. After you submit the form, someone will reach out to you to learn more about your goals and help schedule the right workshop(s) for you.

  • Intro to Fusion 360

    • Gain instruction on the software, from the CAD workspace to exporting G code
    • See how to easily collaborate with students and to manage and review their coursework
    • Discover practical, relevant content to incorporate into your existing curriculum

  • Intro to Fusion 360–CAM

    • Discover the Fusion 360 CAM workspace to enable part production at all student levels
    • Review Fusion 360 for CAD and CAM, with functionality across the entire workflow
    • Explore topics including toolpath strategies, fixturing, and post-processing

  • Intro to Fusion 360–Generative Design

    • Learn how to showcase this innovative technology to students
    • Discover how to incorporate AI-influenced CAD into your existing curriculum
    • Explore the positive impact on students’ approach to 3D design creation

Enhance your program’s offerings and increase student engagement

Whether you're interested in how to teach the full end-to-end CAD to CAM workflow using a single software, or you want to dive deep into generative design, Autodesk Certified Instructors are here to help empower you to unleash your students' potential.

Vocational schools

In trainings specifically designed for vocational educators, instructors will share the latest Fusion 360 offerings that optimize machine usage. Prepare students for success by working with instructors to build and refine parts and projects that can fit into your existing curriculum and workflows. From start to finish, uncover the opportunities available with a unified CAD/CAM software like Fusion 360. Whether you're transitioning from another CAD/CAM software, or you're hoping to learn advanced Fusion 360 features like 5-axis CAM/machining, the training will be tailored to meet your objectives.

4-year institutions

Explore how Fusion 360 compares to other Autodesk products you’re familiar with, like Autodesk® Inventor® and AutoCAD® software. Dive deep into Fusion 360 functionality around simulation, generative design renderings, and much more. To increase student engagement, take advantage of your instructor’s expertise in working with commercial customers that are using the software. Your instructor will walk you through specific aspects of Fusion 360 software that will be most applicable to your course and help you identify projects and content that can augment your existing curriculum.

