Autodesk have partnered with F1 in Schools to help you ensure your students are able to access the very latest in industry leading CAD/CAM software, as they look to rise above the competition in F1 in Schools. Autodesk Learning Partners are offering funded virtual, & in person workshops, that will bring you up to speed on Fusion 360 CAD/CAM software – fast. This will allow you to provide your students with a solid grounding in CAD & CAM fundamentals, plus manufacturing and engineering skills. In addition to this, Autodesk and F1 in Schools are offering access to the very latest Fusion 360 curriculum to ensure your students get a head start in the competition. In these workshops an Autodesk Learning Partner expert will provide:

An introduction to Autodesk Fusion 360 and its cloud-based collaboration features

How to implement Autodesk Fusion 360 into your classroom environment quickly and easily and enable staff & students to access their work from the comfort of their own home.

How to utilise the very latest Fusion 360 curriculum, developed specific for F1 in Schools

How your students can bring their ideas to life with Fusion 360 CAM & 3D Printing capabilities

How Autodesk Fusion 360 can help you to ensure your students are prepared for the future of work by using the latest in industry leading CAD & CAM software.

The Fusion 360 software, and the workshops, are all provided by Autodesk at no cost to your school, your colleagues, and your students. Finally, when you’ve finished your workshop, you’ll have a dedicated partner to guide you and answer any questions that come up. Don't miss out on this opportunity.

"The workshops will enable F1 in Schools teams to set a new benchmark in the Design, Manufacturing and Visualisation of their entries, whilst supporting teachers and educators to seamlessly integrate the latest in industry leading Fusion 360 software into their classrooms.”

— Andrew Denford, Chairman and Founder, Formula 1 in Schools.