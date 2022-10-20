Every Tuesday | 4pm-5pm GMT
Interested in learning more about Autodesk Fusion 360 — the integrated 3D platform that will future-proof your students careers in design, engineering, or manufacturing?
Join us during this hour-long webinar, delivered by an Autodesk Learning Partner, to find out what Fusion 360 can do for you, and your students, followed by Q&A. Topics covered:
- Introduction to Fusion 360 capabilities
- How to access Fusion 360 for free, as eligible educators and students
- Questions & answers
Register for the webinar today, and learn how the Fusion 360 platform can help prepare your students for successful careers.
