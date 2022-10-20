Introduction to Autodesk Fusion 360

The modern 3D platform to futureskill your students

Live webinar with Q&A for U.K. educators

Every Tuesday | 4pm-5pm GMT

Interested in learning more about Autodesk Fusion 360 — the integrated 3D platform that will future-proof your students careers in design, engineering, or manufacturing?

Join us during this hour-long webinar, delivered by an Autodesk Learning Partner, to find out what Fusion 360 can do for you, and your students, followed by Q&A. Topics covered:

- Introduction to Fusion 360 capabilities

- How to access Fusion 360 for free, as eligible educators and students

- Questions & answers

Register for the webinar today, and learn how the Fusion 360 platform can help prepare your students for successful careers.

    This session will provide you with comprehensive understanding disruptive innovations including Generative Design, Dynamo, and Alias Sub D are realizing the "art of the possible."


