Prepare your students for a new era of manufacturing

Automation is changing the nature of work in the manufacturing industry, but schools and organizations that focus on workforce upskilling can help close the skills gap. In this e-book, learn how educators and various companies are navigating a rapidly changing manufacturing industry.

Digital transformation is changing the nature of work at an accelerated pace

Workers need to adapt more quickly than has been necessary in the past, and this pace of change will only continue to accelerate. To address this, educational institutions, including a revitalized community college system, are stepping up to offer both on-site and online continuing education to help fill skills gaps.

In this e-book, you will:

  • Hear from a professor and leading digital manufacturing authority about strategies for upskilling and reskilling the workforce.
  • Discover how futurists and experts are helping manufacturing professionals rethink, recruit, and prepare for digitization.
  • See how leading Asian manufacturing companies are making the transition from a lower-skilled to a higher-skilled labor workforce.
Schedule a guest lecture for your class on the evolution of design and manufacturing

Let an industry expert share with your students manufacturing and engineering trends and innovation. At no cost to you, an Autodesk Certified Instructor will speak to:

  • Which workforce skills are most in demand, today and in the future
  • How students can differentiate themselves from other job applicants
  • What the daily life of someone in D&M looks like

So take a break from lesson planning and stir excitement in your students by exposing them to innovations and trends that are going to impact their future careers.

