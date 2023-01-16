Transforming manufacturing education

The path to train the Industry 4.0 workforce

Read how educators are changing the way they build their curricula and adapt their instruction to teach in-demand Industry 4.0 skills in order to prepare students for the modern industry.

Education for tomorrow’s modern workforce

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) led a multiphase research project that revealed a misalignment between education programmes and manufacturing-industry workforce needs.

The transition to Industry 4.0 is requiring a movement in education to keep pace and reduce the “time to talent” with modular, hands-on teaching methods that prepare students with the skills needed for Industry 4.0 manufacturing careers in less time than traditional methods.

In this e-book, you will:

  • learn Industry 4.0 skill requirements
  • understand how educational institutions have introduced new programmes to prepare their students for the modern workforce
  • chart a stepwise approach to define, develop and teach the new skills needed 


What incremental steps do educational institutions next to take to update their curriculum and teach students the skills needed to succeed? Download this e-book to find out.