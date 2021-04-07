In this guest lecture, your students will learn about interesting industry trends and innovations that could impact their future jobs. They will make the connection between what they're learning in the classroom, what skills companies are looking for, and what opportunities the future will bring. An Autodesk Learning Partner, who has years of experience both as academic and commercial industry practitioners, will tailor the lecture based on your classroom objectives.

Lecture topics can include:

The evolution of the manufacturing sector, and how students should prepare for the changes

Next-gen tools created to utilize new capabilities, and the skill sets needed to use them

The future of work, next-generation workflows, and strategies for a successful career

And many other topics specific to your course

This isn't a software demo or sales pitch. The lecture is an insightful conversation around in demand skills and cutting edge technology. It's an opportunity to bring together those who are passionate about designing, making and sharing excitement with each other around what the future holds. Request a free guest lecture today!

"The Autodesk instructor's clear explanation and demonstration opened our eyes to a whole new universe of possibilities. We were also very pleased to see that this opportunity, and technology, is free to educators and students, especially given the budget crisis in education brought on by COVID-19."

—Jeff Briggs, Regional Director, Advanced Manufacturing, California Community College Consortium