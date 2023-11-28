The E-Book identifies the most pressing drivers of change that are shaping today’s business decisions and helping leaders make informed, strategic decisions about how to prioritize and invest in the future of design and make. Industries rely on understanding and implementing thoughtful moves where digitization, sustainability, and workforce meet. As industries continue to transform at a rapid pace, these key drivers of change provide leaders a focus for their attention and investments in the one-to-three-year time frame to stay competitive and educators to prepare students for what’s next.

Want to read more? Download the e-book to access the talent competition section of the report.