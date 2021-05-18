Practical Applications of Design Automation

As a designer or engineer, do you find yourself spending excess time completing repetitive tasks, modeling standard features, or configuring products to custom specifications? Do you wish you could free up your time to focus on projects where you add unique value, innovating to create better products? With automation, there's a way.

Design automation is a method that helps you capture and reuse engineering knowledge and intent. Automation technology enables you to easily utilize rule-based design—without needing to know how to code.