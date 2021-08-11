DWG file exchange
Cross-industry data exchange and collaboration
DWG file support opens the door to better cross-industry design collaboration between building and infrastructure teams.
The controlled, cloud-based, model exchange process for DWGs in Design Collaboration (a module within BIM Collaborate and BIM Collaborate Pro) is a new workflow and activates the infrastructure industry to Design Collaboration. In addition, new collaboration workflows empower existing architecture Design Collaboration users for cross-industry data exchange and collaboration.
Here is what it means for multidiscipline, civil engineering, plant design, and architectural teams within the AEC industry:
These videos illustrate workflows.
The Design Collaboration module enables more effective management of design data exchanges between multidisciplinary teams.
Interdisciplinary civil projects can now share and consume model and design data with a controlled and traceable process.
DWG file exchange improves project-wide collaboration with controlled data sharing and model aggregation within a rich visual environment.
Now, as a primary file format for the Design Collaboration module, DWG is supported in the same way that Revit and IFC files are supported, on a connected design project ecosystem, helping to streamline project delivery.
Review, manage, and coordinate designs in one place with instant progress tracking, easy-to-use in-design mark-ups, contextualized change analysis, automated clash detection, and project insights.
Allows AEC teams to experience smarter co-authoring on a unified platform with shared data and insights, intuitive change analysis, automated clash detection, consolidated issues management, controlled permissions, and advanced project analytics.
