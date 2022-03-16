Autodesk
Discovery Meeting
An Autodesk Discovery Meeting brings together key people from your organisation and explores with them where you are today, where you want to be and what's stopping you getting there.
Digital technologies have the power to transform the products that you make, the ways that you make them and offer them to your customers and even the fundamental nature of your value proposition. But where do you focus first and how do you ensure you get a good return on your investment?
Watch the video to hear Asif Moghal introducing an Autodesk Discovery Meeting and Barry Leahey MBE, from Playdale, explaining how successful their Discovery Meeting was.
"From the moment we walked in for the discovery meeting, it became apparent very quickly that the focus was on Playdale and not pitching Autodesk software. It was obvious to us that Autodesk were in listening mode. They wanted to learn about us. They wanted to capture the detail of what we wanted to achieve as a business."
Barry Leahey MBE, Chief Executive Officer - Playdale