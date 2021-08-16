Digital twin is better with BIM. Because BIM data is what gives digital twin its value. A digital twin brings together all the data created during the design, engineering, and construction of a structure, creating a comprehensive digital handover of organized, up-to-date, easily accessible data. For owner and operators, that means ready-to-go operations, proactive insights for smarter decisions and a far greater return on their investment—all additional value that digital twin allows you to pass along to your clients.