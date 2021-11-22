Cosworth Resource Page

In this video Mohamed and Eugen, who form part of your account team at Autodesk, explain why they are reaching out to you and the topics they believe can add value to Cosworth from initial research they have conducted. Areas covered include:-
- Increase automation to become more flexible and adapt quicker to changing market needs.
- Drive Innovation to differentiate your products from the competition and address product obsolescence.
- Optimize operations with an excellent data and process management approach.