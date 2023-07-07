Shine with digital processes

Skilled labour shortages, increasing customer demands, and ever-higher collaboration requirements: as a designer and manufacturer of building products, you face a wide range of challenges. We show you how to tackle them.

Getting ahead through connectivity

When it comes to planning and manufacturing building products, cross-industry collaboration is critical to success – we’ll show you how it’s done.

Products customised for every individual need

More resources through efficient projects

More innovation across the company

Increased sales and sustainable growth

“Data from design engineers is our most important source. Thanks to BIM, this data is available around the clock.”

– Matt Brownfield, Director, Nteractive Consulting & Events

