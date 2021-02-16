AEC COLLABORATION AEC COLLABORATION

BIM Collaborate Pro

Your projects look clearer from the cloud

It’s time to shift your perspective. BIM Collaborate Pro provides a better view of your projects, giving you and your team anytime, anywhere access to the tools and information needed. With powerful co-authoring, project management, and model coordination tools, your team can work together in a secure common data environment – which means more coworking, and less reworking.

Overview of BIM Collaborate Pro (video 2:20min)

Workflows only work if they flow

BIM Collaborate Pro empowers teams with the coordination tools they need to avoid misalignment, catch errors earlier, and save money. Data is captured across project lifecycles and displayed in powerful dashboards that shine a light on project issues, transparency, and the completion status of major milestone​.

  • Keep projects on schedule with real-time design collaboration
  • Understand edits and context using intuitive change analysis
  • Assess constructability with automated clash analysis
  • Consolidate issues management to reduce rework and change orders​
  • Control project document access with multi-level permissions and data exchange management
  • Realize better outcomes through advanced project analytics

Digital delivery, with consistency

ISO 19650 is an international standard for managing information over the whole life cycle of a built asset, giving the industry a common language to talk about and understand complex data.

Click below to find out about the ISO 19650 workflows included with BIM Collaborate Pro that empower you to remove the guesswork, save time, and increase productivity.

Features that can’t be beat

Other AEC worksharing solutions just can’t compare to BIM Collaborate Pro – see a side-by-side comparison to evaluate for yourself.

Built for anytime, anywhere collaboration in Revit, Civil 3D, and Plant 3D

  • For Revit teams

    Co-author work shared Revit models hosted on the cloud. Communicate design updates with other team members, perform automated clash detection of models, and review models anytime, anywhere.


    Watch the video (2:14min.)

  • For Civil Engineering teams

    Explore a unified platform, where project data is managed, stored and shared. Control user access to files, keep track of edits with auto-trail, and ensure problems are detected earlier.


    Watch the video (2:00min.)

  • For Plant Design teams

    With Collaborate for Plant 3D, access centrally stored Plant data, share data as the project progresses, assign tasks, and obtain an instant overview of the project status.


    Watch the video (1:58 min.)

See how firms are using BIM Collaborate

  • POLO Architects reduces errors by 50%

    In Edegem, a town near Antwerp, Belgium, an ambitious redevelopment project is underway – and with BIM Collaborate Pro, it's happening with less rework and faster reviews.


    See how (PDF)

  • Link Alliance

    City Rail Link is the first completely underground railway line in New Zealand. And it is the first major New Zealand infrastructure project to make an entirely new shift to a digital approach with BIM.


    Read story (PDF)

  • KHATIB & ALAMI

    Khatib & Alami achieves time savings of up to 40% through a cloud collaboration strategy. K&A is a multidisciplinary urban and regional planning, architectural and engineering consulting company.


    Read story

Want to learn more?

Try it on the Europe data center

With our 30 day free trial, you can give BIM Collaborate Pro a test run. No commitments, just your chance to explore the power of the cloud.

Join a webinar

Need help learning to use BIM Collaborate Pro? Join one of our webinars for a comprehensive walkthrough.

Request a phone call

Or you can call us directly at +44 203 318 42 59 (English), +46 85 054 76 21 (SWE), +45 32 72 60 36 (DK), +47 80 02 65 47 (NO), +358 98 565 33 87 (FI), +31 20 797 17 26 (NL), +32 2 896 29 04 (BE)

