Innovation Workshop on 23rd September 2021
The Executive Event for Leaders in the Manufacturing Industry
Drive the digital transformation of your business.
Talking about the digitalisation of the manufacturing industry in small working groups is a key element of the Innovation Workshop. Together, we will discuss the five key competencies that are crucial for driving growth and profitability in the future.
"The most useful thing about this workshop is to talk to the other participants, to understand their situation and their tasks, as well as to share where they had problems and how they solved them - it is fantastic." - Managing Director, Expedition Studios
The manufacturing industry has changed dramatically through rapid innovation, and the relationship between companies and customers has also changed. Therefore, it is necessary to redesign the way products and services are developed - especially now that customers are becoming more demanding and require more personalised products.
What questions should you ask yourself to develop your strategy for digitalisation? Read our e-book to find out more. We look forward to discussing this with you in the Innovation Workshop.
The Innovation Workshops will take place virtually in 2021. To have a whizz of a "real" event, we would like to offer our participants a free delivery of a lunch dish (tbc).
Choose your favourite dish - you will receive your lunch menu incl. drink and dessert delivered to your desired address on the day of the event.
Dates 2021:
23rd September, 9:00 AM until 12:45 PM
Agenda:
|
09:00
|
Welcome
|
09:10
|
Digitalization Strategy
|
09:20
|
Modularization and Configuration*
|
09:50
|
Collaboration*
|
10:20
|
Break
|
10:30
|
Flexible Manufacturing*
|
11:00
|
Customer Retention and -experience*
|
11:30
|
SMART Services*
|
12:00
|
Break
|
12:10
|
Guest Lecture
|
12:25
|
Networking and Lunch
|
12:45
|
End of event
*Breakout Sessions
Event-Software: ZOOM (Meeting)