Innovation Workshop on 23rd September 2021

The Executive Event for Leaders in the Manufacturing Industry

Drive the digital transformation of your business.

Innovation Workhop

Talking about the digitalisation of the manufacturing industry in small working groups is a key element of the Innovation Workshop. Together, we will discuss the five key competencies that are crucial for driving growth and profitability in the future.

"The most useful thing about this workshop is to talk to the other participants, to understand their situation and their tasks, as well as to share where they had problems and how they solved them - it is fantastic." - Managing Director, Expedition Studios

E-Book: Strategies for digitalization

The manufacturing industry has changed dramatically through rapid innovation, and the relationship between companies and customers has also changed. Therefore, it is necessary to redesign the way products and services are developed - especially now that customers are becoming more demanding and require more personalised products. 

What questions should you ask yourself to develop your strategy for digitalisation? Read our e-book to find out more. We look forward to discussing this with you in the Innovation Workshop.

Lunch & Networking

The Innovation Workshops will take place virtually in 2021.  To have a whizz of a "real" event, we would like to offer our participants a free delivery of a lunch dish (tbc).

Fresh cooked

Choose your favourite dish - you will receive your lunch menu incl. drink and dessert delivered to your desired address on the day of the event. 

Dates 2021:

23rd September,  9:00 AM until 12:45 PM

Agenda:

09:00

Welcome

09:10

Digitalization Strategy

09:20

Modularization and Configuration* 

09:50

Collaboration*

10:20

Break

10:30

Flexible Manufacturing*

11:00

Customer Retention and  -experience*

11:30

SMART Services*

12:00

Break

12:10

Guest Lecture

12:25

Networking and Lunch

12:45

End of event

*Breakout Sessions

Event-Software: ZOOM (Meeting)

