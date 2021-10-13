Across seven studies, the average productivity gain was 63% for tasks completed using a specialised toolset in AutoCAD.*
Once you’ve tackled the basics, learn how to work with drawings, create shapes, and add annotations and dimensions.
Finally, practice your new skills with the tutorials and learn how to print and share your designs.
Explore fundamental concepts such as objects, blocks, and layers.
Learn key tools and functions to get you up and running with AutoCAD LT.
You can subscribe to AutoCAD through the following ways:
When you subscribe to AutoCAD software, gain access to AutoCAD for Windows and AutoCAD for Mac, the AutoCAD web and mobile apps, as well as the industry-specific Architecture toolset, Electrical toolset, Map 3D toolset, Mechanical toolset, MEP toolset, Plant 3D toolset and Raster Design toolset (Windows only).
Manage and customize your Autodesk subscriptions with just a few clicks. Autodesk Account offers self-service options so you can make changes any time.
