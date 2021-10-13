Get the best out of your AutoCAD subscription

Save time with specialised toolsets

Across seven studies, the average productivity gain was 63% for tasks completed using a specialised toolset in AutoCAD.*

Get the best out of your AutoCAD LT

Once you’ve tackled the basics, learn how to work with drawings, create shapes, and add annotations and dimensions.
Finally, practice your new skills with the tutorials and learn how to print and share your designs.

Go to Quickstart guide

  • Key AutoCAD LT concepts

    Explore fundamental concepts such as objects, blocks, and layers.


    Learn more

  • Tools and functions

    Learn key tools and functions to get you up and running with AutoCAD LT.


    Learn more

  • User interface

    Customize the user interface to accommodate your workflow.


    Learn more

People using AutoCAD in a mobile environment.

Where can I buy AutoCAD®?

You can subscribe to AutoCAD through the following ways:

When you subscribe to AutoCAD software, gain access to AutoCAD for Windows and AutoCAD for Mac, the AutoCAD web and mobile apps, as well as the industry-specific Architecture toolset, Electrical toolset, Map 3D toolset, Mechanical toolset, MEP toolset, Plant 3D toolset and Raster Design toolset (Windows only).

See what's new in AutoCAD 2022

Take control of your Autodesk Account

Manage and customize your Autodesk subscriptions with just a few clicks. Autodesk Account offers self-service options so you can make changes any time.

Go to Autodesk account

Compare related products

See how AutoCAD compares to these closely related products.

Compare

See all Autodesk products

Compare
Learn more