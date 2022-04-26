This fragmentation of data has a huge and direct impact on the project outcomes across all levels of the organisation:
- Teams are disconnected and working from outdated information, leading to wasted time and security issues
- On the Project Level, the disconnection between the office and the field accounts for massive avoidable rework, impacting project cost, quality, delivery time and profitability
- There's a massive impact at the business level also - unused and lost project data is hugely reducing potential opportunities such as portfolio visibility