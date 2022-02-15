Accelerate your digital transformation journey

The Autodesk Digital Transformation Workshop is an interactive opportunity to explore what digital transformation means to your business, understand the opportunities it creates and how you could capitalise on these.

Setting the foundations for digital transformation

Porvair Filtration Group senior engineering management team joined Autodesk's design and manufacturing team at the Birmingham Technology Centre to explore the future of making model and learn about the latest industry trends in digital technology.

Watch the video to learn how the workshop helped them identify opportunities to accelerate their digital transformation journey. 

Building a digital strategy for your design & manufacturing business

A Digital Transformation Workshop is a highly interactive session that will introduce you to our Digital Strategy Template and outline the five capabilities critical to driving growth and profitability.

The workshop is exclusive to your business and does not focus on software products, features, or functionality. It explores how the five capabilities can help you make better products, sell more, and generate greater profits. 

These half day workshops are highly interactive and can be delivered virtually or in person. They are 100% confidential and free of charge.

"The workshop provided the [engaging] environment, and through the five pillars concept, a model to explore opportunities for improvement and prioritise them in terms of complexity, ease of implementation and reward."

Ian Boxall, Engineering and Technical director, Porvair Filtration Group

