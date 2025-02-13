Autodesk Fusion for CNC milling

Mill-turn software

Explore how Autodesk Fusion’s comprehensive mill-turn programming tools streamline CNC machining by reducing setup time, optimizing toolpaths, and lowering costs. Design or import model data, create intuitive toolpaths for turning and milling, and generate NC code with proven post processors to boost efficiency and production quality.

What is mill-turning?

Mill-turning is a hybrid machining process that combines milling and turning operations within a single machine, allowing for the production of complex parts with both rotational and prismatic features. This process typically involves the use of a CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machine that can perform multiple tasks such as drilling, tapping, milling, and turning without the need to transfer the workpiece to different machines. The integration of these operations in one machine reduces setup times, improves precision, and enhances overall productivity by streamlining the manufacturing process.

The primary advantage of mill-turning is its ability to produce intricate and high-precision parts in a single setup. By combining milling and turning, manufacturers can achieve tighter tolerances and better surface finishes while reducing the risk of errors and inconsistencies that may arise from multiple setups.

CNC milling

What is mill-turn programming software?

Mill-turn software is designed to optimize machining sequences, automate toolpaths, and ensure seamless transitions between milling and turning operations. Advanced features like sub-spindles enable continuous part transfers, allowing simultaneous machining on both ends. This results in faster cycle times, reduced errors, and significant cost savings, making mill-turn technology essential for high-precision manufacturing.

Benefits of mill-turn software

The benefits of mill-turn software for CNC milling, include:

Streamlined workflow

Streamlining the design-to-manufacturing process for users, reducing complexities, and enhancing overall workflow efficiency.

 

Enhanced precision and accuracy

Ensuring the production of intricate parts with tight tolerances and meeting high standards.

 

Reduction in setup time

Combining milling and turning operations in a single software solution, users experience a significant reduction in setup times, enabling faster and more efficient machining processes.

 

Increased productivity

Mill-turning software optimizes toolpaths and automates tasks, leading to heightened productivity levels.

 

CNC mill-turn solutions

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing

Expand your advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Autodesk Fusion

Cloud-based 3D CAD/CAM/CAE software for product design

Fusion Manufacturing Extension

Unlock additional capabilities for 3 to 5-axis CNC machining, sheet-based nesting and fabrication, and metals-based additive manufacturing.

Benefits of using Fusion for CNC milling turning

Unlock efficiency and precision with Fusion’s integrated mill-turn capabilities—seamlessly program complex parts, reduce setups, and optimize machining workflows."

Integrated design and machining

Fusion

  • Seamlessly integrates CAD, CAM, and simulation tools in one platform
  • Offers both 2D turning and 2.5D milling capabilities for diverse part designs
  • Streamlines workflows by reducing setup times and improving accuracy
  • Easily adapts to a wide range of CNC machines and operations
  • Simplifies complex toolpath generation with intuitive interfaces

 

Multi-axis machining precision

Fusion Manufactruing Extension

  • Unlocks advanced multi-axis machining for intricate geometries
  • Optimizes toolpath strategies to enhance precision and surface finish
  • Reduces cycle time through enhanced efficiency and minimized setups
  • Allows for efficient post-processing and tool wear compensation
  • Enhances machine utilization with flexible machining options

 

Streamlined mill-turning workflows

Fusion for Manufacturing

  • Provides real-time collaboration and cloud-based access for teams
  • Supports complex machining processes like additive and subtractive manufacturing
  • Integrates with various machining technologies for maximum flexibility
  • Offers powerful generative design tools to explore the most efficient manufacturing solutions
  • Improves design-to-production workflows with automated CAM functions

 

What are the main differences between CNC turning vs. CNC milling

This section will outline the key differences between CNC turning and CNC milling, explaining their processes, ideal applications, and when to choose each for specific part designs.

CNC turning

CNC turning involves rotating the workpiece while the cutting tool remains stationary. The part is held in a chuck and spins as tools cut away material to create round or cylindrical shapes.

  • Ideal for round parts: Best suited for creating circular, cylindrical, or spherical shapes, such as bolts, washers, and ball bearings.
  • Tooling: The cutting tools are placed on a rotating turret, which can easily switch between tools for different operations.
  • Precision: High precision in creating revolved profiles, making it ideal for parts with symmetrical geometries.
  • Applications: Common in industries that require parts with rotational symmetry, such as automotive, aerospace, and medical device manufacturing.
CNC milling

CNC milling involves a stationary workpiece while the cutting tool moves to remove material. The part is clamped on the machine bed, and the tool moves in various directions to shape the material.

  • Ideal for complex geometries: Best for parts with non-round shapes or intricate features like slots, threads, and holes. Suitable for 2D and 3D machining.
  • Tooling: Mills use various tools like end mills, drills, and ball mills to remove material from multiple axes.
  • Flexibility: Offers more versatility in shaping complex parts and working with different materials.
  • Applications: Used in a wide range of industries including aerospace, automotive, industrial machinery, and robotics, for both prototyping and production runs.

Tools for CNC mill-turn in Fusion

Explore how Fusion’s advanced tools enhance CNC mill-turning, streamlining design optimization, improving machining efficiency, and ensuring precise results for complex parts.

Turning Toolpath

Turning toolpath

The turning toolpath simplifies the creation of turning operations, offering optimal paths for part shaping. It automatically adjusts feeds, speeds, and toolpaths for smooth, precise cuts.

 

Milling Toolpath

Milling toolpath

The milling toolpath provides flexible strategies for milling operations. It supports 2D and 3D milling, ensuring accurate and efficient machining of complex geometries for mill-turn machines.

 

Multi-Axis Machining

Multi-axis machining

This tool supports multi-axis machining, allowing operators to perform complex geometries with advanced machine setups. It enhances precision, reduces cycle times, and improves part quality.

 

CAM tools

CAM tools

CAM integrates seamlessly with milling and turning operations, providing efficient toolpath creation, simulation, and optimization for both complex and simple part designs.

 

Simulation and Verification

Simulation and verification

Fusion's simulation tools allow users to virtually verify machining operations. It helps prevent errors by simulating both turning and milling processes to ensure a flawless manufacturing workflow.

 

Adaptive Clearing

Adaptive clearing

Adaptive clearing maximizes material removal rates while maintaining tool life and part accuracy. This strategy reduces machining time and optimizes tool engagement during both turning and milling.

 

Toolpath Strategies

Toolpath strategies

Fusion offers a variety of toolpath strategies tailored for specific part features. These strategies include roughing, finishing, and contouring, which adapt to different geometries for superior efficiency.

 

Post-processing and G-code generation

Post-processing and g-code generation

Fusion automatically generates machine-ready G-code for mill-turn setups. The post-processing feature ensures that the code is optimized for machine compatibility, reducing setup time and machining errors.

 

Importance of mill-turning software for your projects

Mill-turning software is crucial for streamlining complex manufacturing processes, combining both milling and turning into one integrated workflow. It enhances precision, reduces setup time, and improves overall productivity. With the ability to handle multi-axis machining, the software allows for more intricate geometries and part designs that would be difficult to achieve using traditional methods. It also enables seamless toolpath generation, error minimization, and optimization of machining cycles. This reduces waste, increases throughput, and ultimately results in higher-quality parts in less time, making it an essential tool for modern manufacturing projects.

How is mill-turn software used?

See how our customers leverage mill-turn programming to drive efficiency and innovation.

Vortic

Vortic Watch Company

Read about how Vortic Watch Company uses Autodesk Fusion and CNC machines to convert WWII-era pocket watches into custom wristwatches, streamlining design and manufacturing for unique, high-quality timepieces.

 

Okra Solar Pods

Okra Solar Pods

Read about how Okra Solar uses Autodesk Fusion to design their solar pods, which provide affordable and reliable electricity to off-grid communities, connecting two million people to clean power by 2025.

 

KISKA

KISKA

Read about how KISKA modernized classic motorcycle design using mill-turn machining and Autodesk Alias, blending minimalism with advanced engineering to create the sleek, high-performance SVARTPILEN and VITPILEN models.

 

Challenges in mill-turn solutions

Top 3 challenges when implementing mill-turn solutions

  1. Complex toolpath generation

    • Challenge: Generating efficient multi-axis toolpaths.
    • Solution: Fusion's advanced algorithms optimize tool motion, reducing programming time.

  2. Tool wear and maintenance

    • Challenge: Uneven tool wear affecting accuracy.
    • Solution: Fusion compensates for tool wear, adjusting toolpaths automatically.

  3. Part setup and alignment

    • Challenge: Difficulty aligning complex parts.
    • Solution: Fusion’s setup tools simulate and validate part alignment before machining, ensuring precision.
Optimizing your toolpath with Autodesk Fusion

How does CNC mill-turn programming optimize manufacturing efficiency?

CNC mill-turn programming combines milling and turning operations into one setup, reducing setup time and part handling. By using both tools on a single machine, complex geometries are produced faster and more accurately. Advanced programming tools, like those in Autodesk Fusion, optimize toolpaths to minimize downtime and improve precision. This integrated approach leads to faster production, fewer errors, and greater efficiency.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about mill-turn software

What are the benefits of a mill-turn machine?

Mill-turn machines combine both milling and turning capabilities into a single setup, improving efficiency and precision. These machines enable users to perform complex part geometries in fewer operations, reducing handling time and the risk of errors. Autodesk Fusion plays a significant role in optimizing mill-turn operations by providing seamless integration for both design and machining. With its advanced CAM features, Fusion simplifies toolpath creation, improves part accuracy, and streamlines the overall workflow.

What are the five main uses of a milling machine?

Milling machines are versatile tools used for a variety of manufacturing tasks:

  • Cutting and shaping: Milling machines are ideal for producing complex shapes and profiles in metal or plastic.
  • Drilling: Milling machines can drill precise holes of varying sizes and depths.
  • Facing: Used to create flat surfaces or smooth finishes.
  • Slotting: Milling machines can create slots or grooves in a workpiece.
  • Contour and surface milling: For producing 3D shapes or contours, which is ideal for aerospace or automotive components.

Autodesk Fusion’s integrated CAD and CAM capabilities can be used to create precise milling paths for these tasks, optimizing machining time and improving overall part quality.

How much does mill-turn software cost?

The cost of mill-turn software can vary depending on the features, the level of integration, and the type of machine supported. On average, mill-turn software can range from a few thousand dollars for entry-level software to tens of thousands of dollars for high-end solutions with advanced capabilities. Autodesk Fusion offers a more affordable subscription model, with all-in-one design, engineering, and manufacturing tools included, making it a cost-effective choice for both small businesses and large enterprises. Fusion’s subscription model is designed to be scalable, making it accessible to a wide range of users. Learn more about Fusion and its pricing here.

What is the difference between turning and milling?

Turning and milling are both subtractive manufacturing processes, but they differ in how the material is removed.

  • Turning: In turning, the workpiece rotates while a stationary cutting tool removes material. This process is ideal for cylindrical parts, such as shafts, and typically produces parts with round geometries.
  • Milling: Milling involves a rotating cutting tool that moves along the surface of the workpiece. It’s used for a wider range of shapes, including flat, curved, or complex geometries.

Autodesk Fusion  allows users to easily switch between turning and milling operations in a unified platform, offering both machining options for more complex multi-operation projects. Learn more here.

What are the different types of mill-turn machines?

Mill-turn machines come in various configurations, each suited for different types of workpieces:

  • Horizontal mill-turn machines: These machines offer stability and are suitable for large, heavy workpieces.
  • Vertical mill-turn machines: These are typically used for smaller, lighter parts and offer more versatility for complex geometry.
  • Twin-spindle mill-turn achines: These machines have two spindles and allow for continuous machining, increasing production efficiency.
  • Live tool mill-turn machines: These are equipped with tools that can rotate during turning, enabling milling operations during turning cycles for even more functionality.

What is the role of CAM software in mill-turn machining?

CAM (Computer-Aided Manufacturing) software is essential for generating toolpaths, simulating machining processes, and optimizing the use of mill-turn machines. Autodesk Fusion’s CAM module helps simplify the programming of mill-turn machines by allowing users to create integrated toolpaths for both milling and turning operations. This results in higher precision, less manual programming, and reduced cycle times, improving overall productivity.

How do you choose the right mill-turn machine for your needs?

The right mill-turn machine depends on several factors, including:

  • Size and complexity of the parts: Larger and more complex parts may require a more advanced machine.
  • Material: Certain machines are better suited for specific materials like metals, plastics, or composites.
  • Automation needs: Consider machines that offer automation features, such as robotic loading or automatic tool changers, to streamline production. Autodesk Fusion's compatibility with a wide variety of CNC machines ensures that you can make the most out of your mill-turn machine investment by easily integrating it into your workflow.

Can Fusion support multi-axis mill-turn operations?

Yes! Autodesk Fusion supports multi-axis mill-turn machining, allowing you to create more complex toolpaths for intricate part geometries. The software’s powerful CAM tools allow you to program simultaneous movements of both the lathe and mill components, enhancing part accuracy while reducing production time.

What is the advantage of integrating CAD and CAM software for mill-turn machining?

Integrating CAD and CAM software provides a seamless workflow from design to manufacturing. By using Autodesk Fusion , you eliminate the need for separate systems, reducing errors and data transfer issues. This integration allows for faster iterations, optimized toolpaths, and better communication between design and production teams.

