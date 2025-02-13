Mill-turning is a hybrid machining process that combines milling and turning operations within a single machine, allowing for the production of complex parts with both rotational and prismatic features. This process typically involves the use of a CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machine that can perform multiple tasks such as drilling, tapping, milling, and turning without the need to transfer the workpiece to different machines. The integration of these operations in one machine reduces setup times, improves precision, and enhances overall productivity by streamlining the manufacturing process.

The primary advantage of mill-turning is its ability to produce intricate and high-precision parts in a single setup. By combining milling and turning, manufacturers can achieve tighter tolerances and better surface finishes while reducing the risk of errors and inconsistencies that may arise from multiple setups.