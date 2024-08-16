GENERATIVE DESIGN FOR MANUFACTURING WITH FUSION 360

The generative design process explores manufacturing-ready outcomes earlier in your production process, optimized for cost, material, and different manufacturing techniques, so you can get to market faster.
Generative design in Fusion 360 gives you the ability to select multiple manufacturing methods to quickly explore numerous solutions for your design and engineering challenges.
Improve design freedom and bring your innovations to the front. Build better quality products in less time while reducing material waste.
Take advantage of your shop-floor production capabilities by improving consistency across your 2.5-axis, 3-axis, or 5-axis machines.
Enable complex shapes, intricate sections, and greater mechanical properties while combining additive, subtractive, and generative design for reduced production costs.
Optimize the effectiveness of your high-volume injection molding with generative design, achieving a higher production rate with reduced cycle times.
Quickly identify solutions to minimize mass and material use while maintaining performance standards, meeting design goals, and respecting engineering constraints.
Evaluate multiple manufacturing methods using generative design and discover solutions to improve and optimize product durability and eliminate areas of weakness.
Explore a range of design solutions that allow you to consolidate multiple components into solid parts, reducing assembly costs and simplifying your supply chain.
Meet your sustainability goals by using generative design to lightweight your products, creating less production waste and helping you select more sustainable materials.
Powered by generative design, BAC reinvented the wheel for their latest super-car, reducing weight by 35% while retaining the company's brand identity and optimizing manufacturing for 5-axis machining.
Using generative design technology, adamsfour, an in-house brand at Edera Safety, has created a revolutionary new back-protection system for athletes.
MJK used generative design to create a 23% lighter set of triple clamps for a specialty drag bike that was fully machinable on a 2.5-axis CNC milling machine.
Produce CAD-ready editable geometry to immediately edit in Fusion 360 or export to your CAD software of choice.
Generative design geometry integrates seamlessly with Autodesk Inventor, maximizing efficiency and collaboration.
Read this Verdict Magazine interview on how transformation in industry technologies, such as additive manufacturing and generative design continue to change the way products are made.
With labor forces struggling to keep up with technological advancements, learn how generative design is bridging the skills gap between design, engineering, and manufacturing.
Indian company Social Hardware used generative design to create a prosthetic device that combines the best features of two very different types of prosthetic limbs.
Access an expanding repository of generative design resources to help inspire new ideas.
