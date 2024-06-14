Subheadline

3D DESIGN SOFTWARE

Autodesk has a broad portfolio of 3D design software programs to help people imagine, design, and create anything.

VIEW PRODUCTS
STUDENT SOFTWARE

What is 3D design and what type of software is used to make 3D models?

3D design is the process of using software to create a mathematical representation of a 3-dimensional object or shape. The created object is called a 3D model and these 3-dimensional models are used for computer-generated (CG) design. 3D design is used in a variety of industries to help artists shape, communicate, document, analyze, and share their ideas.

Types of 3D design

These are just a few of the types of 3D design methods used across the manufacturing, architecture, building, construction, media, and entertainment industries.

  • 3D CAD

    Used by architects, engineers, and other professionals, 3D CAD provides an extra dimension to precisely visualize and share designs.

    3D CAD

  • 3D MODELING

    3D modeling—using software to creating 3D models—is used broadly across many industries to visualize, simulate, and render graphic designs.

    3D modeling

  • VISUAL EFFECTS

    Visual effects (VFX) artists create compelling effects, believable 3D characters, and stunning environments for film, TV, and games.

    Visual effects

  • VIRTUAL REALITY

    Virtual reality (VR) replaces the real world with a simulated one in 3D, transforming a 2D design into an interactive, immersive digital model.

    Virtual reality

  • PRODUCT DESIGN

    Manufacturers and product designers use 3D graphic design programs to design products, automobiles, factories, buildings, and industrial equipment.

    Product design

  • BIM

    BIM (Building Information Modeling) is a 3D model-based process that helps professionals more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure.

    BIM

  • GENERATIVE DESIGN

    Generative design uses computer algorithms to make thousands of optimized designs, along with the data to prove which designs perform best.

    Generative design

  • CAD/CAM

    CAD/CAM uses computer software to both design a product and program manufacturing processes, specifically, CNC milling and machining.

    CAD/CAM

3D design software for architecture, construction, and engineering

See all Autodesk products

Compare
Learn more

3D design software for product design and manufacturing