With the Media & Entertainment Collection, studios can run Bifrost for background processing on up to 15 machines, allowing Maya artists to process large-scale VFX simulations on render farms, get simulation previews back faster, and speed up review iterations.

Bifrost's adaptive volume tile-tree system enables artists to control where they want high or low detail in their simulations. This helps reduce RAM usage and cache sizes, and speeds up simulations.

Interactive progressive rendering in the Arnold viewport enables artists to prototype Bifrost effects while viewing final pixels right in Maya, reducing guesswork and time-consuming iterations later on in production.

Finally, Bifrost makes it possible to publish working effect as portable graphs that can be re-used by artists on other productions. TDs are no longer stuck re-creating the same fire or smoke effect over and over again each time it’s needed.