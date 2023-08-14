With a VFX studio in the cloud, all the world’s a stage

“It all began ten years ago, before the media and entertainment industry started to really shift to cloud-based technology,” says Jellyfish’s chief technology officer, Jeremy Smith. “Even then, circumstances were forcing us to think about things differently.

“Our first studio was in the heart of London. But London is an expensive city and it’s almost impossible to get a big enough facility, so we moved into multiple buildings. From an infrastructure perspective you had to replicate your entire technology deployment almost once per site.”

It was already a costly way to operate, then Brexit hit. “Half of our workforce was from other European countries, and they didn’t know if they could stay in the UK or not,” Smith says. “COVID was another accelerant. Together, they reinforced longer-term plans; we had to have a largely remote workforce and more regional offices. So we decided to rethink the way we work.”