Thank you for your interest!

3ds Max offers a rich and flexible toolset to create premium visualisations with full artistic control. With the fast-evolving workflows that 3ds Max brings to your visualisation toolkit, come hear from us on how 3ds Max can help you enhance and sharpen your design visualisation workflows.



Come hear from our experts on how the latest High-Quality viewport capabilities, OSL improvements and the latest Arnold Renderer 6.2 updates allow you to optimize and scale your visualisation workflows with 3ds Max, allowing you to spend more time on creativity.



What's more, hear about how you can share your design visualisation skills and stand a chance to get recognized on a regional platform.



Come Hear About:

Viewport and Material Enhancements.

Arnold 6.2 imagers and post-processing workflows.

PBR and OSL workflow improvements.

Autodesk Retopology tools