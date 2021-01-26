SMEs are at the heart of Singapore’s economy, representing 99 percent of all enterprises locally. While SMEs contribute 49% of the city-state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), many SMEs still face barriers in their digital transformation journey.

Today’s climate offers many challenges for your business, but it also presents unexpected opportunities for growth, learning, and reinvention. Autodesk is committed to support SMEs Go Digital programme by giving you the power to make anything. We want to play a key role to accelerate SMEs’ digital transformation in the city-state.

SMEs who leveraged on the PSG funding earlier, told us that they were able to expand their offerings and grow their businesses with access to the integrated design workflows using Autodesk AEC collection and Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro (previously known as BIM 360). We are excited to see how you will take the advantage of the collection to deliver a more innovative and resilient build environment for all.