Supporting SMEs' Integrated Digital Delivery (IDD) Journey

SMEs are at the heart of Singapore’s economy, representing 99 percent of all enterprises locally. While SMEs contribute 49% of the city-state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), many SMEs still face barriers in their digital transformation journey.

Today’s climate offers many challenges for your business, but it also presents unexpected opportunities for growth, learning, and reinvention. Autodesk is committed to support SMEs Go Digital programme by giving you the power to make anything. We want to play a key role to accelerate SMEs’ digital transformation in the city-state.

SMEs who leveraged on the PSG funding earlier, told us that they were able to expand their offerings and grow their businesses with access to the integrated design workflows using Autodesk AEC collection and Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro (previously known as BIM 360). We are excited to see how you will take the advantage of the collection to deliver a more innovative and resilient build environment for all.

More information on Productivity Solutions Grant

Adopting digital solutions via PSG

Startups and Small Medium Enterprises may be eligible up to 70% funding of Autodesk software and technology supported under the PSG by adopting digital solutions in your building and construction projects under these scopes:

1) Quantity Surveying and Valuation
2) Coordination Tools and Collaboration Platform
3) 3D Modelling, Immersive Visualisation & Analysis

Build your competitive advantages with Autodesk

4 Reasons to get started and build better

  • EXPAND OFFERINGS AND GROW YOUR BUSINESSES

    Access to the integrated design workflows in the collection. Take the advantage of the collection to deliver a more innovative and resilient build environment for all.

  • CONNECT YOUR DATA AND AUTOMATE WORKFLOWS TO SCALE

    Save time, avoid data duplication, explore new workflows and access all your information in one place.

  • CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT

    Reduce risk, improve quality, and deliver projects on time and on budget.

  • IMPROVE PROJECT COLLABORATION

    Accelerate and improve decision making, connect your teams, and predict project outcomes.

Solutions that are available under the PSG program

  • AUTODESK ARCHITECTURE, ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION COLLECTION

    The AEC Collection provides designers, engineers, and contractors a set of BIM and CAD tools supported by a cloud-based common data environment that facilitates project delivery from early-stage design through to construction.


  • AUTODESK BIM COLLABORATE PRO

    Experience deeper connected construction. Autodesk Collaborate Pro (previously known as BIM 360) is part of the Autodesk Construction Cloud, connecting workflows, teams, and data to help you build better.


  • AUTODESK DOCS

    Manage project information in a cloud-based, common data environment. Create your single source of truth.


  • AUTODESK ASSEMBLE

    Query and connect BIM data to design reviews, takeoffs, estimating, change management, and value engineering to reduce risk and improve efficiency.


  • AUTODESK BUILD

    Seamlessly collaborate and deliver projects on time, on budget with construction project and field managements software. 


Customer case and success stories

TÜV SÜD

Achieving Lifecycle Success with a Digital Twin at TÜV SÜD in Singapore

"Achieving success from design and construction to operation – that is our main goal within the project’s Digital Building Lifecycle Strategy. Autodesk provides an end-to-end solution for all trades, for any use case and for relevant data formats including IFC and COBie. Thus, Autodesk Technology is an important enabler for us to build a Digital Twin from TÜV SÜD @ IBP to cater to all lifecycle phases."

Elise Katharina Mandat, Internal BIM Manager of 15 IBP, TÜV SÜD Real Estate & Infrastructure

Read story

Image courtesy of TÜV SÜD

