DESIGN & ENGINEERING

Increase the speed, quality and consistency in bringing products to market, acquiring and fulfilling orders, and delivering services to your customers.
Extract insights from data and research to strategically expand existing product lines, open up new revenue streams, and offer customizations that differentiate you from the rest of the pack.
Gain the resource flexibility to scale operations up or down to meet demand, extract the most value from every product, and take market changes in stride.
– JJ Johnson, Chief Operating Officer, Viewrail
Increase in monthly order delivery
Increase in business growth year-over-year
– Ben Holmes, Digital Design Manager, NOV FGS
Fewer hours working on obsolete datasets
– Assaad Hani, Business Analyst, Technica International
Less time spent on design tasks
Whether it's our comprehensive Product Design & Manufacturing Collection or disruptive Fusion industry cloud offering, Autodesk software delivers capabilities that enable companies to extend engineering capabilities and revolutionize how you engage with your customers and your supplier network.
Autodesk cross-discipline, cross-industry, interoperable workflows can help you:
Product design and manufacturing organizations like yours are working with Autodesk to transform their processes. Contact your account team to learn how we can help you develop the capabilities you need to stay ahead of the competition.