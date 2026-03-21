Autodesk® Moldflow® simulation software provides plastic injection molding and compression molding insights to improve manufactured part quality. Advanced tools and a simplified user interface help you address manufacturing challenges such as part warpage, cooling channel efficiency, material selection, and cycle time reduction.
Autodesk® Moldflow® simulation software provides plastic injection molding and compression molding insights to improve manufactured part quality. Advanced tools and a simplified user interface help you address manufacturing challenges such as part warpage, cooling channel efficiency, material selection, and cycle time reduction.
Predict how your injection mold cavity will fill, pack, cool, and deflect.
Improve your productivity by meshing and analyzing your model in one step.
Collaborate using cloud-connected devices to share results, comment, and design recommendations.
Find potential as-manufactured part defects to reduce excess warp, sink marks, weld lines, and more.
Customize display methods for various simulation result plots to suit your needs.
Generate professional reports summarizing your analysis model, settings, and results.
Thermoplastic injection molding simulation tool for part and mold design engineers. Optimize designs for molded part manufacturability.
Autodesk Moldflow is used for simulating the plastic injection molding process and the plastic compression molding process.
It enables engineers, analysts, and mold designers to optimize material choice, process settings, cooling efficiency, and feed system designs to minimize the risk of poor molded part quality.
Autodesk Moldflow simulations provide analysts insights to help predict and possibly prevent part defects such as sink marks, weld lines, and part warpage. It also allows for exploring options that reduce cycle time.
Engineers and analysts who are interested in understanding how plastic material is flowing through a mold cavity, and the resulting part quality.
Plastic process engineers who are interested in understanding the molding process of a given plastic part and gaining insights into a processing window.
Mold tool designers and engineers who are interested in optimizing a mold’s cooling design or the mold’s runner or gating design.
Moldflow Adviser provides manufacturability guidance and directional feedback for thermoplastic part and mold designs through high-level material flow, mold cooling, and part warpage results.
Moldflow Insight provides detailed material flow, cooling, and warpage results for both injection molding and compression molding processes. Additional control on materials, machines, molds, and processes is possible with Moldflow Insight.
Automation with scripts/API accelerate setup and post-processing capabilities. Thermoplastic and thermoset materials are supported, along with customization of materials for part inserts and mold inserts. Advanced molding methods, such as gas-assisted injection molding, injection compression molding, co-injection molding, microcellular injection molding, and many more, are available to discover the best option for your part. Moldflow Insight also has advanced customization of the process including the ability to select the molding machine, specify valve gates, adjust mold materials, solve for a Design of Experiments (DOE) or parametric study, and much more.
From payment flexibility to always-on support, expect excellence.