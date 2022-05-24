Key features of FormIt

With FormIt® architects can establish and analyze early-stage design concepts for development through BIM (Building Information Modeling)-based workflows. Get started quickly with the FormIt Primer.

Multi-story skyscraper analyzed for solar performance

Simple solid modeling

Use push-pull and parametric toolsets to quickly and easily create conceptual geometry

Collaboration

Collaboratively edit FormIt models with multiple users and see changes in real time

Import files to add detail

Import a variety of image and 3D file formats to add detail to your sketches, including OBJ, DWG™, STL, SAT, and more

Presentation graphics

Customize graphics and create eye-popping presentations in FormIt using a suite of visual style options

Solar and energy analysis

Start in FormIt Pro by analyzing model performance with Autodesk Insight integration. Available with AEC Collection.

Connect to Revit

Connect design data into Revit for greater continuity between concept and design with FormIt Pro for Windows. Available with AEC Collection.

Use Autodesk Docs

Store and share files with the Autodesk Docs cloud-based common data environment. Available with AEC Collection.

Automate with Dynamo

Automate design iterations and scale design studies in FormIt Pro with integrated computational tools. Available with AEC Collection.

Design on the go

Design anytime, anywhere with Windows and web apps, or on the Apple iPad with support for Apple Pencil

International language support

French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Available with AEC Collection.

JavaScript plug-ins and plug-in manager

Extend FormIt capabilities on the desktop and in the web app with plug-ins to enhance and simplify 3D modeling workflows