Worldwide Sites

You have been detected as being from . Where applicable, you can see country-specific product information, offers, and pricing.

Change country/language X

Bim 360 Team

Keyboard ALT + g to toggle grid overlay

BIM 360 Team is no longer available

As of April 9, 2018, Autodesk will no longer offer new subscriptions to BIM 360™ Team. BIM 360 Team subscribers will have access to the new BIM 360 platform. Existing BIM 360 Team subscribers can continue to renew and use BIM 360 Team in its current form.

Learn more about the new BIM 360 platform

Continued support for BIM 360 Team

You can continue to use your current BIM 360 Team subscription—and enjoy uninterrupted access to your services and projects—for as long as you renew. However, we encourage you to take full advantage of your access to the new BIM 360 platform.

BIM 360 Team support

Contact support

Consider moving to BIM 360 Docs

BIM 360 Docs is cloud collaboration software that supports controlled data and document management from design through construction. BIM 360 Docs offers similar functionality to BIM 360 Team but with greater file- and folder-based access and permission controls and unlimited storage.

Learn more about BIM 360 Docs

Frequently asked questions

Learn more about the changes to BIM 360 Team and our recommended next steps.

Read FAQ

Welcome ${RESELLERNAME} Customers

Please opt-in to receive reseller support

I agree that Autodesk may share my name and email address with ${RESELLERNAME} so that ${RESELLERNAME} may provide installation support and send me marketing communications.  I understand that the Reseller will be the party responsible for how this data will be used and managed.

Email is required Entered email is invalid.

No, thanks, I don't want support from ${RESELLERNAME}
${RESELLERNAME}AUTODESK EXPERT ELITE

of
FOLLOW AUTODESK
Products
Buying
Support & Learning
Autodesk

Autodesk is a leader in 3D design, engineering and entertainment software.

Privacy settings | Privacy/Cookies | About our Ads | Legal | Report Noncompliance | Do not sell my personal information | Site map | © 2020 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved

Welcome ${RESELLERNAME} Customers

Please opt-in to receive reseller support

I agree that Autodesk may share my name and email address with ${RESELLERNAME} so that ${RESELLERNAME} may provide installation support and send me marketing communications.  I understand that the Reseller will be the party responsible for how this data will be used and managed.

Email is required Entered email is invalid.

No, thanks, I don't want support from ${RESELLERNAME}
${RESELLERNAME}AUTODESK EXPERT ELITE