While the concept of the space may seem familiar in Western culture, it’s relatively new to Japan where hotels are generally viewed as a special occasion. “Developing a place like this was something more of an experiment originally,” Sakairi says. “With Moxy, we want to make people in Japan familiar and comfortable with this new approach and activities in a hotel.”

Targeted for summer of 2020, Moxy plans to open its third hotel in Japan, Moxy Osaka Shin Umeda (provisional name) in Fukushima Ward, Osaka. Wise Labo is in charge of planning and designing the interior for it as well.

“We made a proposal for our view of the Moxy hotel based on a consideration of what kind of area Shin Umeda is,” Sakairi says. “The operator said we had a good understanding of the Moxy brand, and the brand owner said they were keen to have a Moxy in Shin Umeda. On that basis, we won the pitch. The three keywords to focus on here are local, bohemian, and industrial. Instead of just proposing a design that simply replicates the concept of the brand, we went for a concept that’s a bit more innovative. We also came up with a definition of the problem that needed to be solved and a solution. I think that’s the reason why our proposal resonated with the client.”