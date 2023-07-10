The construction industry is resilient, much like the structures it builds that can withstand hurricanes, earthquakes, and floods. But despite a strong start to the year, significant challenges, including volatile materials costs, supply chain obstacles, shifting talent models, and the impact of those natural disasters on populations around the world, persist in the architecture, engineering, and construction sector.

Although economists continue to tease the prospects of a global recession, more than half of construction firms in the US (53.7%) expect their sales to grow over the next six months, and nearly four in 10 (38.9%) expect their profit margins to increase in the same period, according to the January 2023 report from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC). Globally, the construction industry is expected to reach an estimated $10.5 trillion by 2023 and is forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% from 2018 to 2023, according to a Research and Markets report.