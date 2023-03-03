March 23 - 7:30 PM

BIMinNZ - Autodesk Executive Dinner

Join Amy Marks for a private invite-only executive dinner at one of Wellington's top restaurants with gorgeous views of the harbour.

Dine & Connect

Dine at the Hippopotamus

Under the direction of Executive Chef Sylvester Nair, Hippopotamus is a French-inspired fine dining restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, and high tea, as well as the standout Chef’s degustation menu. All menus feature locally-grown produce and sustainable, ethically sourced ingredients, woven expertly into unique and experimental flavour combinations and a theatrical style of dining. Look up from your plate and out the window – Hippopotamus has a spectacular outlook across Chaffers Marina and out to the sparkling Wellington Harbour.

Executive Host

Amy Marks, VP, Enterprise Transformation Practice is known throughout the world as the “Queen of Prefab.” At Autodesk, and as a globally recognized thought leader and influencer, she informs strategy on business outcomes, platform solutions, and consulting for customers incorporating transformational methodologies including industrialized construction, sustainability, and new ways of working. 

Additional Autodesk Hosts

Network and get to know our other Autodesk Team Members:

  • Adam Walmsley - Named  Account Sales Executive
  • Martin Ryall - Territory Account Sales Executive
  • Peter GilMurray - ACS Customer Success Manager
  • Blake Wyer - ACS Account Executive

Concluding BIMinNZ Amy Marks will host a private invite-only dinner at one of Wellington's top restaurants. You will be able to connect with peers and Autodesk executives over an evening of fine dining, networking, and drinks.

 

Autodesk Executive Dinner
Date: March 23, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Location: Hippopotamus Restaurant @ the QT Wellington - Mezzanine Floor
Address: 90 Cable Street Te Aro, Wellington, 6011
(3 minute walk from Te Papa)

 

We look forward to hosting you!

 

For any questions, email executive.events@autodesk.com.