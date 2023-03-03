Under the direction of Executive Chef Sylvester Nair, Hippopotamus is a French-inspired fine dining restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, and high tea, as well as the standout Chef’s degustation menu. All menus feature locally-grown produce and sustainable, ethically sourced ingredients, woven expertly into unique and experimental flavour combinations and a theatrical style of dining. Look up from your plate and out the window – Hippopotamus has a spectacular outlook across Chaffers Marina and out to the sparkling Wellington Harbour.