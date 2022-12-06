Your subscription includes access to AutoCAD for web and mobile.
- Go to web.autocad.com, sign in with your Autodesk ID, or install the mobile app to work straight from your device.
- Use familiar AutoCAD drafting tools online with a simple interface for light editing and generating fundamental designs.
- Access and update DWG™ files from anywhere. Quickly open files from from Autodesk Drive, Autodesk Docs, or leading cloud storage providers directly from your web browser or mobile device.
- Create, share, review or update files safely and securely with other AutoCAD users wherever they are or work offline and sync later.