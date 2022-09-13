“InfoWorks ICM shows where everything is in the catchment. It can be difficult to visualize the full picture, but InfoWorks ICM was very useful for me to see the flood risk in the catchment. The tools to customize scripts made my work really fast and efficient. The work we undertook has shown that we were justified in using the best modelling tools to get the best result.”

– Ruchi Sayal, Hydraulic Modeler Atkins, United Kingdom