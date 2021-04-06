BIM COLLABORATE PRO
설계부터 시공까지
프로젝트 수행 방법의 혁신
프로젝트 팀과 데이터를 BIM Collaborate Pro와 실시간으로 연결하여 고객을 위해 더 나은 가치를 창출하고 경쟁 우위를 유지하십시오.
산업 변화와 디지털화 속도가 점점 빨라짐에 따라 설계 및 건설 회사의 건축/건설/토목 프로젝트, 계약 환경, 협업 프로세스는 점점 더 복잡해지고 있습니다. 사람, 데이터, 프로세스의 연결 방식을 혁신하면 프로젝트 수행 효율을 개선할 수 있습니다.
프로젝트를 효율적으로 수행할 수 있도록 지원하는 클라우드 공동 작업 도구의 주요 기능에 대해 알아보십시오.
HDR은 미국 최대 BIM 프로젝트 중 하나인 LAX의 자동 무인 차량 프로젝트에 참여하고 있습니다. 180개 이상의 설계 모델과 300명의 설계자로 구성된 이 복잡한 프로젝트에서 BIM 기반 설계 및 워크플로우를 통해 정밀도와 협업을 어떻게 개선할 수 있었는지 알아보십시오.
코로나19의 대확산으로 인해 인도네시아의 엔지니어링 회사인 Waskita Karya는 디지털 혁신 속도를 높이고 있습니다. 이들은 업무 프로세스를 전환함으로써 협업과 효율성을 개선하고 설계에서 시공까지 프로젝트 전반에서 데이터 기반의 의사 결정을 통해 생산성을 높일 수 있었습니다.
BIM Collaborate Pro가 프로젝트 수행 효율을 향상하고 비즈니스 성과를 개선하는 데 어떻게 도움이 되는지 알아보십시오.
Learn how BIM Collaborate Pro can improve Project Delivery and help you achieve better outcomes for your business.
Learn how BIM Collaborate Pro can improve Project Delivery and help you achieve better outcomes for your business.
