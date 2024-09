While in school, Heijen began learning AutoCAD, especially after he purchased his first CNC machine to cut out the wood for his guitar designs. After working by hand for many years, AutoCAD brought entirely new possibilities. “Once I start working on a guitar design in AutoCAD, I just can’t stop until it’s finished,” Heijen says. “It’s very addictive and like a puzzle that I want to solve. Its precision is key. The CNC machine can have incredibly small routers and I can make sure all the angles work in the software.

After graduating from college, Heijen spent last year as a teacher’s assistant and is now a full-time technical instructor at the school. He is passionate about helping students discover how much they can do if they learn AutoCAD.