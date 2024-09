Do not edit the card portion of this experience fragment. Rather edit only the banner information, some of what is visible in ther form XP, as indicated, the text above the cards (this text), and any additional panels. The cards, buttons, "select webinars" text, etc- what's below in the cards XP and form information are generated through a JS file.

Copy the data template and update it. Make sure it is referenced on the form XP. More info below