Autodesk 2D and 3D Design and Engineering Software
Digital-Era Design Demands Modern Workflows

Autodesk

Modern engineering means revamping the product design workflow with a multidisciplinary approach. This report from Digital Engineering examines progress so far.

Digital Engineering

With billions of connected “things” coming to market and new innovations every day, product makeup is no longer standard mechanical and electronic content. Software, control systems, sensors, and communications modules are increasingly a part of the mix. What does this mean for mechanical engineers?

Modern engineering means revamping the product design workflow with a multidisciplinary and collaborative approach. Mechanical engineers must adopt new tools and processes because the reliance on traditional design workflows just won’t cut it for much longer.

Digital Engineering surveyed design engineers to gauge what kind of progress is underway to transform workflows and modernize existing tool sets. While the majority of organizations have made significant strides advancing their product design processes with simulation-driven design, visualization, and CAM practices, there is still work to be done to promote and make these modern tools and workflows accessible to a wider audience.

Download the report to see the results and discover how modern engineers are improving their design workflows.

