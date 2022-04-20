Join our live interactive web session to discover how leading automotive organisations globally, are using VRED to unlock the value of visualization by

exploring tools and features that heighten quality and enable innovation,

overcoming the intense and constant time pressure challenge using Agile design studios, and

driving automation in the design process to achieve deeper collaborations

In this session our expert will also share use-cases & best practices to access accurate design visualization through VRED’s real-time and immersive rendering, so that you can make informed decisions, anywhere and anytime.

We look forward to seeing you at the event.