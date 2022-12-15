Autodesk offers a range of Autodesk Fusion extensions that unlock additional capabilities within the core Autodesk Fusion product. The Autodesk Fusion for Design offering differs in that it combines multiple extensions into a single subscription to provide an integrated solution for product development. A subscription to the Fusion for Design offering includes Autodesk Fusion, Autodesk Fusion Design Extension, Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension AND Autodesk Fusion Manage Extension, at a discounted price. These combined capabilities empower you to bring your products to life with advanced 3D modelling, intuitive generative design, simulation for product performance and manufacturability, and data management across your company departments and geographies.