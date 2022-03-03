Right from the beginning, Structcore Services got on to work on cost estimation of building construction projects including drywalls and ceilings – warehouse (ground plus five storeys) and hotel (multistorey project) – of large American clients.

While their team was using standalone software, there were always challenges on modelling, its verification, internal MEP clashes, communication lapses between design and execution teams, repeated iterations, loss of productivity, and so on.

Amidst all the challenges that the pandemic presented, Structcore remained relentless in their pursuit. For overcoming such unwarranted challenges, an apt technology solution was required.