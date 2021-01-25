"MEX15 is a high-end machine for ultra-fine processing that can use ultra fine wires as small as 0.03 mm. Combined with a new machine structure that minimizes thermal displacement, it features a new multi-touch CNC and automatic feeder device, significantly improving process accuracy and operability. During the development process, the goal was to achieve more than industry-standard product capabilities, and we succeeded in vastly improving accuracy and cost reduction.” The three-dimensional design using Inventor Professional was the catalyst to solving the challenge of balancing high performance and cost reduction,” Ito continues.

"WEDMs are processing machines that microfabricate objects placed on the table by moving vertically and horizontally or at an angle. Although the difference is either moving from the work side or the wire side, machines produced by manufacturers share a standard form to a certain degree, and roughly have the same configuration. This time, we adopted a totally unique one-of-a-kind drive format, and the shape and mechanical structure of the base are completely different from the conventional machines.” In the same way, the distribution of stress is different from the conventional machines, so past empirical rules do not apply. "Therefore, we repeated the analysis a little at a time between the designs so there is no impact on the accuracy, and pushed it forward by comparing with previous analysis. We were keenly aware of the power of Inventor, which enables seamless and smooth design and analysis.”

And for Ito himself, it was the first new product development utilizing 3D from scratch. "We are really happy that we used Inventor. We would have probably needed more than double the time and effort if we had used 2D.”