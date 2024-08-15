With a dramatic increase of design and manufacturing jobs in India, hands-on training is critical to help meet the demand. Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) is focused on keeping pace with technology and embracing industry partnerships to prepare students for these in-demand career opportunities.

Together, Autodesk and NTTF opened the new Design & Innovation Lab that provides a breadth of training experiences, from 3D printing to product design with Autodesk Fusion. NTTF is also continually focused on the diversity of students, growing the female student population from just 5% five years ago to more than 30% today.

NTTF knows that the design and manufacturing industry expects potential employees to have experience with Autodesk Fusion and project-based learning. By providing both, students are well equipped to land jobs as soon as they graduate.

“Ninety-five percent of the people are already placed [in jobs at the end of the semester],” says B V Sudharshan, Managing Director, Edutech NTTF. “Industry partnership is key. In today's world, we believe together with Autodesk, we can deliver that knowledge and technical skill to take design and manufacturing to the next level.”

