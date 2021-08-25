Established in 1972, The Design Group Five International (Pvt) Ltd (DG5) is one of the largest and most respected architectural and engineering consulting firms in Sri Lanka. The multidisciplinary design firm has worked on over 1,600 projects, and its expertise ranges from personalized homes to high-rise mixed-use real estate and from hospitality infrastructure to specialized projects. DG5’s design offices—including a studio in Sydney, Australia—strive for bespoke optimal solutions by questioning assumptions and energetically embracing challenges that come with each project.

Since its inception, DG5 has been the pioneer in Design technology adoption in the Sri Lankan market. In the late 1970s, it was the first to use technology for design and quantity surveying calculations in the island nation, and in the early 1980s, it used Computer-Aided Design before any of its competitors.

A big reason for the company’s technology muscle is the seed of its founders, including Suranjith de Silva, DG5 Chairman, who sowed right from the beginning. The founding team—which had members who had studied and worked abroad—had a world view and understood how the use of technology could be a game-changer. The bold technology investments that the founders made, resulted in DG5 working with some global prestigious clients such as Boeing, Seattle in its early years. Over the last five decades, DG5 has never waited for the industry to move to new technology, instead, in many ways, it has stayed almost 10 years ahead of the market and forced rivals to catch up.