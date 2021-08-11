BIMgrafX is an Indian technology company, originated from Samhita Group established in 1997, and provides services in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industries across the globe. The company has a team of 100+ professional Architects and Engineers with delivery offices in Dubai, UAE, Phoenix, Seattle USA, and Hyderabad, India. The company has been providing solutions in project conception, design, construction, and operation phases, helping clients to achieve project efficiencies, cost reduction, and risk minimization.

BIMgrafX’s cross-industry expert team has to their credit several successful projects in the Commercial, Retail, Hospitality, Luxury housing, Aviation, Industrial, and Healthcare industries. The company has a successful engagement history in projects ranging from medium-scale interior fit-outs to 6 million sq. ft. mega-scale building projects. Additionally, the company has an educational vertical called the BIMgrafX Academy which takes care of the BIM Implementation, training, content development for corporates, institutions, professionals, and students.